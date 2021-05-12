The trial of a Dubuque man who initially pleaded not guilty to killing a Bellevue woman and her unborn child while allegedly driving while drunk in 2019 is now underway after being delayed three times because of the pandemic.
According to the Ruggeberg family, John Hoffman, age 70, who was charged in the District Court of Dubuque County with homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle in relation to the crash that killed Hannah Ruggeberg, (who was 28 weeks pregnant at the time), pleaded guilty to the charges verbally on May 3.
However, he has until May 24 to submit a written guilty plea and has requested a pre-sentence investigation (PSI). If he does not submit his guilty plea in writing by May 24, court will be held at 9 a.m. on that day and it will be open court, so the public can attend.
At that time, a sentencing hearing will be set for about a month out and then the Ruggeberg family will be able to give victim impact statements.
With the verbal guilty plea, the trial for May 11 was cancelled. The County Attorney, CJ May, said he had no comment on the case until after sentencing.
"It's been a year and a half and this man that murdered my daughter and grandson has pleaded guilty and is still not incarcerated,” said Jessica Ruggeberg. “When will justice be served?"
The fatal accident of Hannah Ruggeberg happened in late 2019 when police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in the wrong lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
Hoffman appeared for his hearing and entered the not guilty plea via closed-circuit TV from the Dubuque County Jail a few months after the crash and was released later on $250,000 cash bond. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.
Court documents stated that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135 percent two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.
The initial trial was to take place March 27 of last year, but was delayed as a result of the pandemic. It was then supposed to take place July 7, but was delayed again, as the court was handling other cases that had opted for a speedy trial. Hoffman had waived his right to a speedy trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.