Motivational speaker Trevor Ragan of the Learner Lab will give a presentation to students, staff and community members on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bellevue High School gymnasium.
His presentation is entitled “How to Get Better at Getting Better,” and is intended to help folks strive for excellence.
Ragan has worked with Major Leaque Baseball teams, Olympic teams, Fortune 500 companies and has given his presentations at over 200 schools nationwide. See more info on page 5.
