Stephen and Doris (Scheckel) Trenkamp will celebrate 60 years of marriage June 29, 2023
. They were married in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook Iowa June 29, 1963.
They have five children, Marilyn (Brad) Marvin, Carolyn (Clifford) Grant, Mike (Kathy) Trenkamp, Christine (Skott) Gent, and Jennifer (Heath) Barrette.
The couple also has thirteen Grandchildren and Twelve Great Grandchildren with one more due in Aug.
They were a farm family and have lived on the Home Family Farm east of Preston for the last 50 years. A Family celebration is planned for the first week of August.
