The Jackson County Treasurer’s Office will be closed Tuesday, July 18, for Dept. of Transportation training. They will resume normal business hours the next day.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:35:50 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:32 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 84F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jesse Lee Freiburger, 41
- William “Bill” Taylor
- A final farewell from City Hall
- Planning, design for new Bellevue elementary school underway
- Sale of historic Decker Hotel pending
- COZY MEMORIES
- Jaegers celebrate 65th Anniversary
- BSP Lodge Makeover
- Jackson County larger than some entire nations
- Bellevue Braves notch 4-3 victory over Peosta at Cole Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.