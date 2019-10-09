The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last week that Refuge trapping permits and trap tags for the 2019-2020 furbearer trapping season on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will be issued from the Savanna District Office beginning Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Each trapper will receive 40 trap tags with their permit.
The Savanna District Office is located at 7071 Riverview Rd, Thomson, IL. Hours of operation are 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, Monday - Friday. Trap tags must be obtained in person and trappers must have a valid 2019-2020 state trapping license and habitat stamp in their possession when obtaining trap tags. Wisconsin residents must provide printed proof of trapping privileges at time of application. Refuge employees do not have access the WIDNR electronic system to verify privileges via conservation card or driver's license. All traps placed on the Refuge must have a tag attached. Refuge trapping permits are issued for a fee of $30.00 for trappers 18 years or older and $5.00 for trappers under age 18. Only cash will be accepted.
Trappers who did not return their fur catch report for the 2018-2019 season will not be issued a new trapping permit. Additional information can be found in the Refuge’s Furbearer Management Plan available on the web at the following address: www.fws.gov/refuge/Upper_Mississippi _River/visit/permits.
***
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, MN. to Princeton, IA, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, and a variety of other wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.