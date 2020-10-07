Rhett Trapp

Rhett Lyle Trapp, son of Matt and Kara Trapp of Flora, IN turned 1 year old on August 16.  He joins a brother, Wyatt Lee, 2 ½.  A party was held in his honor.  Maternal grandmother is Sandy Ties of Bellevue.  Paternal grandparents are Mary (Ray) Simpson and Marty (Sue) Trapp of Bringhurst, IN.  Great-grandparents are Lyle and MaryAnn Ties of Bellevue, Martha Albaugh and Mary Trapp of Indiana.