Stetson Keith Trapp, son of Matt and Kara (Ties) Trapp Flora, IN celebrated his 1st birthday on May 7.  A party was held in his honor.  Helping him celebrate were his brothers Wyatt and Rhett.  Grandparents Sandy Ties, Mary and Ray Simpson, Marty and Sue Trapp and great grandma Martha Albaugh.