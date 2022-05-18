Stetson Keith Trapp, son of Matt and Kara (Ties) Trapp Flora, IN celebrated his 1st birthday on May 7. A party was held in his honor. Helping him celebrate were his brothers Wyatt and Rhett. Grandparents Sandy Ties, Mary and Ray Simpson, Marty and Sue Trapp and great grandma Martha Albaugh.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:20 AM
- Sunset: 08:19:33 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Border observers: Illegal immigration surge helped fuel U.S. drug overdose spike
- Surgit opens in Bellevue
- A Tribute to the Fallen
- Beth Ann (Nemmers) Radil, 60
- Koos receives PPP Scholarship
- Jeffrey T. Sullivan, 65
- Paula S. Prada
- Years Ago
- IISC group gives plans for Jackson County communities
- Bellevue Senior Center re-opens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.