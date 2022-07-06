Three Jackson County communities were awarded $70,000 in local funds targeted to help small cities complete transportation projects. The awards, which are for fiscal year 2023, were approved by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting last week.
Bellevue was awarded $25,000 for road improvement projects with a total cost of $58,262; Miles received $25,000 for the Ferry Road Construction project with a total cost of $47,105; and Sabula was awarded $20,000 for the Elk Street catch basin box replacement with a total cost of $31,125. Preston applied for $24,000 for a Highway 64 ADA crosswalk project with a total cost of $29,985 but that application was denied.
The money comes from the Rural County Transportation Program (RCTP) through a competitive application process with a $25,000 maximum annual award amount.
Staff from the East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association conducts workshops with local mayors and city clerks on project eligibility, said Chandra Ravada, transportation director for ECIA.
The committee that reviewed the Jackson County applications includes Josh Boldt, Maquoketa city manager; Kelly Brown, director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance; Steve Lindner, DeWitt city manager; Adrienne Breitfelder, Dubuque city clerk; Beth Bonz, Asbury city manager; and Tim Vick, Manchester city manager.
