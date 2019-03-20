Sometime in the next five to ten years, local folks could see a first-of-a-kind underground transmission line for renewable wind and solar power that would run 349 miles from Mason City, Iowa to the to the Chicago area.
And according to officials who are planning the transmission line, it would run right through the middle of Bellevue, buried right next to the current Canadian Pacific rail line.
Sarah Lukan, a spokeswoman for the SOO Green Renewable Rail project, said that the $2.5 billion plan is only in the proposal and development phase, but SOO Green officials are hopeful about having the development, government regulations, construction and operation sewn up within the next five-plus years.
Officials from the Direct Connect Development Company (DC DevCo), which is acting as the developer on the project, bill the SOO Green Renewable Rail as a connection between "two of the largest electric power markets" in the United States.
SOO Green is a proposed 349-mile, 2,100 MW, 525 KV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line that will run underground along the existing railroad line. The majority of the project’s route will be located along rail owned by Canadian Pacific.
If successful, SOO Green will be the first to take construction underground and to adopt the rail co-location model used in building America’s fiber optic system. The project’s construction methods will limit impacts to the environment by boring under sensitive habitat, limiting the impact on birds and other endangered species. Building SOO Green underground and utilizing an existing railroad right of way will also limit impacts to neighboring landowners, say company officials.
According to the American Wind Energy Association: 36 percent of Iowa's electrical production in 2016 was powered by wind and that number is expected to hit 40 percent by 2020.
DC DevCo argues that the project would bring "clean energy from the resource rich Midwest to satisfy the growing demand in Illinois and other eastern markets."
In terms of more material benefits, DC DevCo estimates that "construction of the project will directly create more than 600 temporary jobs in Iowa and Illinois" as well as "indirectly creating more than 200 permanent jobs to maintain and operate the wind farms and the transmission line post-construction."
Spokespeople from the project added that counties that the line goes through (including Jackson County) will receive a payment "for each mile of line."
The DC DevCo is working on the project with investors from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Jingoli Power and Siemens Financial Services.
Siemens will also be responsible for "overall system design, engineering, manufacture, civil works, installation" and helping build converter stations to power the 2,100 megawatt transmission line.
SOO Green's website states that the high voltage direct current (HVDC) line would be superior to an alternating current (AC) line because it would have lower energy costs and a smaller environmental footprint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.