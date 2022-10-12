Bellevue is not only unique because of its location on the Mississippi River with breathtaking views, it is also well-known for the rail line running right through the middle of town, which is also quite unique.
While the fellas down at Lock and Dam 12 keep track of the river traffic, now there’s a new way everyone can keep track of all those rail cars coming through town – a new ‘Train Cam,’ which has been mounted on Second Street Station pointing north toward the intersection of Second and State Streets.
The trains going by are being live-streamed on YouTube, by Thomas Hogan, who also has an online magazine called ‘Steel Highway.’ He has over two dozen other similar surveillance cameras at train tracks across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“The whole thing started during the pandemic in 2020, when I was cooped-up in the house with four kids and another on the way,” explained Hogan, who lives in Cedar Rapids. “I’ve always enjoyed watching trains and reading about them. Finally, I wanted to get out and about, and was in nearby Marion - that was about two years ago in October of 2020. I stopped at an ice cream shop that was located right on the railroad tracks and the owner was telling me about all the different trains that passed by.”
Hogan said he offered to put up a camera for the ice cream shop owner, and told him he could stream the trains online, and it all started from there.
“It just kept going from there,” said Hogan. “The next thing I knew, I got a call from the library in Belle Plaine, Iowa, which also has a train track running through town. Then, some folks from a museum in Washington, Iowa contacted me about putting up a Train Cam on top of their museum, which is perfect as the museum focuses on trains and transportation.”
Finally, Hogan came to Bellevue for a fishing trip with friends Casey Kettmann (who is now an administrator at Marion Public Schools) and Travis Kueter of Bellevue. “They saw what I was doing and encouraged me to contact Second Street Station, so that’s what I did. Jan Brinker said yes, and it went from there.
“The last two have been very successful with the installation of five new webcams, four scanner radio feeds and nine ATCS servers activated,” said Hogan, who not only encourages people to check out the Train Cam in Bellevue, but also to subscribe to his online magazine at SteelHighway.com.
