Bellevue is not only unique because of its location on the Mississippi River with breathtaking views, it is also well-known for the rail line running right through the middle of town, which is also quite unique.

While the fellas down at Lock and Dam 12 keep track of the river traffic,  now there’s a new way everyone can keep track of all those rail cars coming through town  – a new ‘Train Cam,’ which has been mounted on Second Street Station pointing north toward the intersection of Second and State Streets.