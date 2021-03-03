The Jackson County Conservation Board is seeking sealed bids on the construction of about 0.26 miles of recreation trail located in sections 13 in South Fork Township, Jackson County.
Sealed bids should be delivered or mailed to the Jackson County Conservation office, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, and are due by noon on March 16. Electronic versions of the bid will not be accepted; only hard (paper) copies will be recognized.
Bids will be opened and reviewed for approval at the Jackson County Conservation Board monthly meeting. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids for whatever reason.
Contact Nathan Jones at the Jackson County Conservation office at (563) 652-3783 for more information concerning this project.
