The 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade was a big hit with townsfolks and participants alike, as hundreds of unique, restored and modern tractors filled the Bellevue High School parking lot last Sunday afternoon for the first night of the massive three-day event.
Tractor enthusiasts from far and wide gathered to swap stories in the parking lot, and then gathered for a big meal before heading off the next day to drive the river road south to Green Island and Sabula.
During the three-day outing, the tractorcade traveled through various routes in Jackson County, including Green Island, Sabula, Miles, Spragueville, Andrew, Delmar, Charlotte, Goose Lake, Maquoketa, Springbrook, Cottonville, La Motte and St. Donatus.
Each evening the Tractorcade returned to Bellevue, to the tractor ‘home base’ at the high school.
Although the Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade is smaller than an event like RAGBRAI, there are some similarities. Riders like to keep their tractors shined up and even decorate them to make them unique. Also, participants come from all over including old tractor enthusiasts from Minnesota to California.
There were themes for each day, with the first day being dubbed called “Down the River,” which featured Bellevue, Green Island, Miles, Sabula and Preston. Day 2 was “Funky Figure 8,” went through Pleasant Creek, Spragueville, Andrew, Maquoketa, Delmar, Charlotte and Springbrook. Day 3 was “Polygon Day,” which covered Cottonville, La Motte and St. Donatus.
