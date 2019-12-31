Every light in the house will be on and focused on 6-foot-6-inch country music artist Trace Adkins as he headlines country night at the Jackson County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1
Cover band Snake Oil headlines the rock concert Friday, July 31.
Special guest the Spazmatics take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Reserve a grandstand seat for the Trace Adkins show. Each reserved grandstand seat costs $10.
Want to be up front and close to the action? Early bird party pit tickets for a space down in front of the stage and quick access to restrooms and the beer tent cost $40.
Reserve grandstand tickets for Snake Oil cost $5. Early bird party pit passes cost $20 each.
A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country-music industry. Eleven million albums sold. Time-honored hit singles. Even a slew of movie and TV roles have come the Grand Ole Opry member’s way.
Adkins first saw radio success with the song “Every Light in the House is On” in 1996. Some of his other hits include “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” “I Left Something Turned on at Home,” “Chrome,” “Then They Do,” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” and “You’re Gonna Miss This.”
He has appeared in many movies and was runner-up in the 2008 version of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”
On his website, the 57-year-old said he is as fired up as ever to be back on the road this year, taking his music to the fans once again.
“I get a kick out of it. I still enjoy the camaraderie, the band of brothers, your crew and your band. I’m an old jock. I like team sports,” Adkins says of a continued passion for touring.
Snake Oil performs live rock music covers, including the best of Kiss, Def Leppard, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Van Halen, Twisted Sister, Poison, ACDC, Journey, The Scorpions and more.
Snake Oil is known for its ability to impersonate ‘80s and ‘90s rock stars musically and visually, with spectacular costumes, hilarious audience interaction and an array of incredible special effects. Their over-the-top theatrics are complemented with illusions and video support. Snake Oil features a cast of accomplished musicians, singers, both male and female to ensure an authentic and energetic arena rock show experience.
The cast of performers in Snake Oil are experienced professionals. Individually, they’ve toured the world with various musical projects, are sought out studio musicians, and have all been members of notable bands; two of whom are in the W Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Grandstand seats also are on sale now for the ever-popular Night of Destruction. Tickets are $10 each.
For more information about the concerts or any other fairgrounds events, call the fair office at 563-212-4282 or visit www.jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
