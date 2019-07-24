A Town Hall Meeting will take place on Monday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Maquoketa City Hall. During the meeting, a presentation about the proposed $6.5 million Jackson County jail project will be conducted for the public.
Attendees will also be able to ask questions and gather information in order to make an informed decision about the bond referendum vote for the jail which will take place on August 6, 2019.
For more information on the jail vote and to see the sample ballot, see page 14 of today’s newspaper.
