The Jackson County Area Tourism Association is inviting all interested parties to the 2020-21 annual meeting on Thursday, August 19 at the Bellevue State Park lodge.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday , August 19 with a free dinner for members at 6:30 p.m. catered by Jeronimo’s and a meeting, awards and guest speaker to follow.
Non-members cost is $5 or annual dues of $60 may be paid at the door. Please RSVP to director@jacksoncounty iowa.com or call (309) 721-6303 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.