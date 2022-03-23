The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution officially calling for construction of the Together We Build ag hub building on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
Together We Build is a partnership between the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension Office and Jackson County Fair. The group has raised about $2.65 million for construction of the facility, which will be owned by the county.
The group solicited bids for the estimated $2.8 million facility through the beginning of March and is poised to open those bids March 24 (today).
The new, almost 13,000-square-foot ag learning hub will be built on the site of the former horse arena on the fairgrounds. The facility will house the Jackson County Fair/ISU Extension Offices, a conference room, and a certified commercial kitchen. It also will have a 300-person, conference/education space.
The facility will allow for the expansion of training programs and educational opportunities with the Extension, and offer the community an additional venue for meetings, seminars, corporate events and educational programming. It also will offer larger restroom facilities and expanded space for a 4-H food stand during the fair.
Donations are still being accepted and naming rights to certain portions of the building are still available. Donations may be sent to the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
