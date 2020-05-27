Working on a four-day deadline, county supervisors agreed to lend money to the Together We Build committee to cover a financing gap and help apply for a state grant.
With some reservations, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to lend $300,000 to the Together We Build campaign, which is raising $2.5 million to build an ag learning hub with office and conference space and a commercial kitchen.
The supervisors’ commitment allowed project organizers to apply for a $500,000 state CAT (Community Attracting Tourism) grant; that application was due May 15.
If Together We Build receives that grant, organizers can seek bids and then break ground this fall on the facility, which will be built at the fairgrounds.
Under the loan terms, Together We Build will receive a $300,000 loan, but only if it receives the CAT grant. The no-interest loan must be paid back two years from the date the money is given.
The loan will come from the county’s revolving loan fund. That fund has about $750,000 and typically is loaned to businesses as an incentive to move to the county or to expand and employ more people.
Together We Build has already raised $1.7 million in pledges and donations, according to committee member Dean Engel. The CAT grant requires applicants to have the majority of funding in place, and Together We Build was about $800,000 short of the $2.5 million project estimate.
On May 12, Engel approached the supervisors for $400,000 and needed a rushed decision because the grant application was due May 15. The supervisors held a special meeting May 13 and another the next day, when Together We Build discovered it could apply for up to $500,000.
That reduced the committee’s asking to $300,000, Engel explained Thursday.
“It’s still a large number,” said supervisors’ chairman Mike Steines, who voiced concerns about loaning the money.
By approving the loan, the county would have less available money in the revolving loan fund to assist incoming or expanding businesses, Steines said.
Together We Build plans to pay back the loan using money pledged to the project, Engel said.
“But it’s a large number, and it’s a tough time for pledges and payback,” Steines said, adding that the committee has no collateral for the loan and it’s “a little scary” to count on money from pledges to repay the loan.
“We’d own the building,” noted Supervisor Jack Willey, who also is a member of Together We Build.
The supervisors previously approved a $100,000, multi-year pledge to the project.
County attorney Sara Davenport is writing an amendment to existing revolving loan fund rules to address this situation. She told the supervisors that existing fund rules don’t “cover this situation.”
However, the board approved a no-interest loan to itself to pay for a septic system on county-owned property years ago and others to assist with Hurstville Interpretive Center construction and the Martin property (Prairie Creek Recreation Area).
Engel was unsure whether the state Legislature planned to fund the CAT grant program this year, but Together We Build was encouraged to apply.
If there is no grant, the county will not give the $300,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.