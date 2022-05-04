Volunteers toiled over fundraising efforts for about four years. Now they’re ready to break ground and bring it to reality.
Together We Build will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
A meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by the program at 12:30.
Send RSVPs to Lanny Simpson by calling (563) 652-4282 by May 10.
Last month, the county awarded contracts for the estimated $2.9 million facility, which will be owned by the county. Bids came in slightly under the project budget.
Together We Build is a partnership between the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension Office and Jackson County Fair. Together, they laid forth plans to build a new, almost 13,000-square-foot ag learning hub on the site of the former horse arena on the fairgrounds.
Organizers expect the building to be completed in mid to late 2023.
