Genesis VNA/Jackson County Community Health will hold a toenail and foot care clinic in Bellevue at the Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State Street, for individuals who have difficulty trimming their toenails on the 2nd Wednesday of every even month (unless otherwise noted) from 8:30 am to 3 pm. The suggested donation is $15, please wear a mask and bring your own towel. To make an appointment, please call: 563-242-7165 #3 or 563-249-5104. The first clinic will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 8°
- Heat Index: 8°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 8°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:39 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:18 PM
- Dew Point: 6°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of freezing fog. High around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...Blizzard Conditions Possible Thursday... .A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly be mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid morning, rain will switch to snow, winds will increase to 30 mph, and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible, and some areas in Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerous conditions will move east from near Vinton Iowa by late morning to Cedar Rapids round Noon and then reaching the Quad Cities through Dubuque by 3 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
