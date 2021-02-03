Genesis VNA/Jackson County Community Health will hold a toenail and foot care clinic in Bellevue at the Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State Street, for individuals who have difficulty trimming their toenails on the 2nd Wednesday of every even month (unless otherwise noted) from 8:30 am to 3 pm.  The suggested donation is $15, please wear a mask and bring your own towel.  To make an appointment, please call: 563-242-7165 #3 or 563-249-5104. The first clinic will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021.