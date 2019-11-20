Toad

Todd ‘Toad’ McQuistion is leaping into the holiday spirit once again by collecting goodies for the children at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. He’s calling the effort ‘Toad Hunts for Toys,’ and he hopes to collect over 200 toys for the ailing youngsters. This year, he has a bit of extra help from some local elves, who are helping collect toys and coordinate donation locations. Collection bins for toys are located at Family Dollar, Horizon Hall and Bellevue State Bank; as well as Circle C and Bubba’s Pub in La Motte. Folks who wish to donate should do so by the first or second week in December, as Toad and the Elves plan to take the toys to Iowa City on Dec. 14. Pictured above is Todd McQuistion, along with helpers Gina Feller, Cherri Helmle and Rochelle (Curly) Ries. For more information on the toy drive, call McQuistion at 563-495-1934.