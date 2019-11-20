Todd ‘Toad’ McQuistion is leaping into the holiday spirit once again by collecting goodies for the children at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. He’s calling the effort ‘Toad Hunts for Toys,’ and he hopes to collect over 200 toys for the ailing youngsters. This year, he has a bit of extra help from some local elves, who are helping collect toys and coordinate donation locations. Collection bins for toys are located at Family Dollar, Horizon Hall and Bellevue State Bank; as well as Circle C and Bubba’s Pub in La Motte. Folks who wish to donate should do so by the first or second week in December, as Toad and the Elves plan to take the toys to Iowa City on Dec. 14. Pictured above is Todd McQuistion, along with helpers Gina Feller, Cherri Helmle and Rochelle (Curly) Ries. For more information on the toy drive, call McQuistion at 563-495-1934.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:06 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:52 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. High 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with light rain early. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON, DUBUQUE AND CLINTON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, HENRY IL, BUREAU, CARROLL, WHITESIDE AND PUTNAM COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.