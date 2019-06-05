Local members of Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) announced the recipients of the 2019 grantmaking cycle on May 1 at Prairie Creek Pavilion in Maquoketa. PBnJ grants provide youth-serving organizations with the opportunity to strengthen and grow their programs. Grants totaling $2,500 were awarded to the following programs:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton — $500
• Jackson County 4-H — $200
• Jackson County Grade Level Reading — $200
• Jackson County Vision to Learn — $200
• Maquoketa Community Cupboard — $200
• Marquette Catholic Schools — $500
• Red Basket of Jackson County — $200
• Ski Bellevue Waterski Show Team — $300
• Together We Build — $200
PBnJ’s mission as a youth leadership organization is to empower community members to improve the quality of life where they live through giving and leadership. Through its grantmaking process, PBnJ strives to engage and empower young people throughout the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.