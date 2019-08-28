The local 2019 election season is officially here, with not only city elections, but school board elections set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
While that is a ways off, the time to file for the three open seats on the Bellevue School Board began Monday, August 26 and ends Sepember 19.
The three school board seats open in Bellevue are currently occupied by Kevin Lundin, Janet Sieverding and Martha Montgomery-Henning.
This is the first year school board members will be elected during the general election in November instead of during a separate election in September. The November election also means the filing period is later in the year than it was previously.
Candidates can pick up information on filing from the school board secretary. They must file a notarized petition of eligibility and a petition including the signatures of 1 percent of eligible voters (or a minimum of 10).
Key dates and deadlines related to this upcoming election are as follows:
Nominations for open seats can be filed from August 26 through September 19.
Aug. 26 - First day to file nomination papers with the board secretary.
Sept. 19 - Last day to file nomination papers to the board secretary. Deadline 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 - Last day candidates may withdraw. Last day written objections to nomination papers or eligibility of candidates may be filed. Deadline is 5 p.m.
Nov. 5 - School Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Watch our local newspaper for your polling location, as polling locations may not be the same as in previous school elections.
