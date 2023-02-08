Lori Gravel

Lori Gravel and the Timber City Ramblers will perform Feb. 18.

Locals Lori Gravel and the Timber City Ramblers return to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center to liven up the winter doldrums.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The show runs about an hour.