Locals Lori Gravel and the Timber City Ramblers return to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center to liven up the winter doldrums.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The show runs about an hour.
Beer, wine and concessions will be available at the show.
Lori Gravel and the Timber City Ramblers is made up of local musicians from Maquoketa and the surrounding areas. They will play favorite songs from Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline, Linda Rondstadt and many more.
The group includes, Lori Gravel with lead vocals, Curt Lichter on drums, Mark Lyon on bass guitar, Scott Dalziel on lead guitar, Mark Oberfell on stringed instruments, and Shawn Vazquez on piano.
Gravel has been singing for 45 years, performing at weddings, funerals, and band gigs. She has been singing in bars for 30 of these years with friend Nutsy Turtle (Jim Leick). Lori tried out for the National Finals Rodeo Anthem Contest in 2013 and won the Country On The River Contest in 2015 to represent WJOD in Prairie Du Chein, Wisconsin.
At the Ohnward Fine Arts Center Lori has performed with David Brooks in 2017. She had the opportunity to be onstage with Bennie Wheels in 2019 portraying June Carter Cash. Then in June of 2021, Benny Wheels asked he to be part of his Cash/Cline Show to which she portrayed Patsy Cline for the first half of the show.
Lori Gravel and The Timber City Ramblers was created in January 2022
Adult tickets to the Feb. 18 show cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling (563) 652-9815. Tickets are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
