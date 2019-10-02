Ardell (Bud) and Joyce Till will celebrate 60 years of marriage on October 6, 2019 with a Mass at 10:15 at St. Joseph’s Church followed by a family gathering.
Ardell (Bud) Till and Joyce Weis were married October 3, 1959 at St. Joseph’s church in Bellevue.
They are parents of 4 children; Tim (Lisa) and Rick (Ann), Dubuque, IA; Steve (Renee), Amy (Glenn) Ernst; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a new arrival in January.
Bud is semi-retired from Till’s Garage and Joyce is retired from her nursing career.
