Luke Theis and Faith Till were married on June 12, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend, WI with Father Carlos Londono and Deacon Mark Jansen officiating.
Faith Till of Bellevue, IA is the daughter of Steve and Lori Till of Bellevue, IA. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 2009 and received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Clarke University in 2013. She is currently employed as a Float Nurse at Advocate Aurora Health Center.
Luke Theis of Random Lake, WI is the son of Richard Theis of West Bend, WI and Tina Theis of Random Lake, WI. He graduated from Random Lake High School in 2009 and received his bachelor’s degree in Building and Construction Managaement from UW-Platteville in 2013. He is currently employed as a Project Manager at CG Schmidt.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Steve Till. The Matron of Honor was Brittany Blackbourn of Cuba City, WI. Bridesmaids were Lizzy Theis, Phoenix, AZ, Emily Dunn, Dubuque, IA, Cindy Gates, Floyd, IA, Jenna Du Plessis, Galena, IL and April Dittmar, Freeport, IL. Flower girls were Everleigh, June and Sunny Blackbourn. Personal attendant was Jolynn Schlarmann of Watertown, WI.
The Best Man was Ryan Theis of Random Lake, WI. Groomsmen were Ross Spieker, Random Lake, WI, Adam Kurth, Random Lake, WI, BJ Huiras, Fredonia, WI, Brian Bahr, Adell, WI and Brandin Depies, Random Lake, WI. Ring Bearers were Isaac Momper and Jack Whaley. Ushers were Josh Blackbourn, Cuba City, WI and Nick Momper, Richfield, WI.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Jill Roe. The reception was held at Washington County Fairpark and Conference Center in West Bend, WI.
The bride and groom currently reside in West, Bend, WI. The bride and groom would like to thank all of their family and friends for their love and support!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.