Libby Till, daughter of Michael and Kaitlin Till of Maquoketa, celebrated her first birthday on Jan. 22, 2022. In honor of the occasion, family members gathered and enjoyed lots of cake and ice cream.
She has two siblings, Will, 6, and Chase, 4.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Chris Kilburg of Bellevue.
Maternal great-grandparents are Wayne and Lois Kilburg of Bellevue and the late Robert and Virginia Deppe.
Paternal grandparents are Allan and Karen Till of Maquoketa.
Paternal great-grandparents are Mary Foust of Zwingle and the late Carlos Foust and the late Merlin and Gwendola Till.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.