Members of the Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently presented Till's Garage of Bellevue with the Business Person of the Year award from the Iowa FBLA State Leadership Conference.
In a narrative that was read at the state FBLA conference on April 1, Till’s was lauded for its commitment and support of the local community. The business, created by Joseph J. Till in 1914, will also turn 110 years old next year.
“Bellevue’s FBLA Chapter would like to recognize Till’s Garage in Bellevue, for their unending support of the Bellevue Community School District. Till’s have contributed sponsorships for Iowa FBLA and they have provided tours of their business for our chapter over the years. They have also been guest speakers at Bellevue High School in various classrooms to help educate our students about car buying,” Bellevue FBLA students wrote. “They contribute monetarily to the community at every opportunity they get including annually to Bellevue’s Heritage Days and many school fundraisers. They are also avid supporters of the Bellevue Community in general. They generously provide their time and talents daily to their customers. They are dedicated to keeping their business technologically up-to-date, especially in the service side of the business. They have provided job shadowing and service learning opportunities for students. They are honest people and a valued asset in the Bellevue community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.