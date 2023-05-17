Till's

Riley Till of Till’s Garage accepts a certificate for Business of the Year from Bellevue FBLA members Tate Giesemann and Josh Edwards.

Members of the Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently presented Till's Garage of Bellevue with the Business Person of the Year award from the Iowa FBLA State Leadership Conference.

In a narrative that was read at the state FBLA conference on April 1, Till’s was lauded for its commitment and support of the local community. The business, created by Joseph J. Till in 1914, will also turn 110 years old next year.