Jackson County supervisors said last week they will not consider building a new county jail with less than 60% voter approval.
That comes three weeks after the supervisors asked D. A. Davison, a Des Moines finance firm, to make a presentation that included a strategy that could lower the voter approval threshold to fund a new jail from 60% to 50%. The strategy would have involved creating a new taxing authority involving the county and the City of Maquoketa.
During last week’s meeting, supervisor Mike Steines acknowledged that he and other supervisors had received numerous calls from county residents after a story published in the Bellevue Herald-Leader and Maquoketa Sentinel-Press detailed the D. A. Davison presentation.
When ask last week if they would consider building a new county jail with less than 60% voter approval, each supervisor — Larry McDevitt, Mike Steines and Jack Willey — said they would not.
“I have no desire to lower that percent from 60% to 50%,” Willey said during last week’s supervisors meeting. “We just wanted some more information.”
Two weeks earlier, Willie had asked D.A. Davison’s representative, Nate Summers, if the firm would be willing to explain the strategy to the Maquoketa City Council. Summers said it would if the county hired his firm.
At last week’s meeting Steines said the supervisors are “not trying to push this through. We want everyone to be heard.”
In 2017, the supervisors appointed a committee, headed by Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder, to examine how the city should go about replacing its jail, an aging facility that has repeatedly failed state inspections.
The committee initially recommended building a new jail on a new site near Wal-Mart.
In August 2018, a bond referendum to build a new 36-bed jail fell short of the 60% needed to pass, garnering 52.5 approval%.
A second bond referendum, for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million, failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval.
The supervisors currently are discussing new options for a new jail, which would be built at the corner of Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The option with the most traction, according to the supervisors, would include 30 beds, expandable to 42, with an estimated price tag of about $6.16 million, but that concept has not been finalized.
The next bond referendum could be conducted as early as Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.