Mike Doland, Dave Eischeid and Mike Pederson will be exhibiting local artwork at the Great River Gallery in Bellevue later this month. The works will be available for public purchase, with 20 percent of cost returning to the Bellevue Arts Council.
"The paintings that will be on display reflect the perceptions of the three artists about their surroundings through the use of acrylic and oil paints,” said Dave Eischied of the Bellevue Arts Council.
