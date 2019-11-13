One incumbent and two newcomers to local politics were elected to the Bellevue School Board in last Tuesday’s school election.
Marty Ploessl led the way to victory with 534 votes, followed by incumbent Janet Sieverding with 418 and Matt Wedeking with 400.
In the rest of the seven-person race for the three open seats, Jacob Ohlert earned 320 votes, Kevin Lundin 346, Joshua Richter 353 and Rhonda Anderson 285.
The special measure for the renewal of the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) passed by a 2-1 margin, 599-307. The levy will remain in effect for another 10 years.
In the uncontested race for Bellevue City Council, twin brothers Tim Roth (incumbent) and Tom Roth were elected to the two open seats, with brother Tim (449 votes) being slightly more popular than Tom (432 votes).
Roger Michels was re-elected Bellevue Mayor with 448 votes.
Bellevue citizens also voted by more than 70 percent in favor of Public Measure C, to remove the requirement of having a rural representative on the Library Board of Trustees.
Up in St. Donatus, Ron Hilken was elected Mayor; and Tricia Ploessl, James Roling, Ed Pickel and Tracy Benson were elected to the town council.
Down at Springbrook, Carolyn Bies and Michael Griffin were elected to council seats;
Over in La Motte, Steve Nemmers and Nicole Manders were elected to the city council.
In the Easton Valley school election, Jennifer Weber earned a seat with 270 votes to Shey Bauer's 143 votes.
Troy Hansen defeated Paul Figie for Sabula mayor, 79-33.
Of all the towns in Jackson County, Bellevue (Precinct One) had the highest turnout of all with 26.34 percent. St. Donatus came in second highest in turnout with 21.6 percent. The overall average for the county was about 16 percent.
