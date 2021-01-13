Jackson County voters will decide March 2 whether to approve $5.9 million in bonds to build a new jail and law enforcement center.
During its first meeting of the year Monday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors set March 2 as the date for a third jail bond referendum vote.
The board seeks to borrow $5.9 million to construct a new sheriff’s office and a 30-bed, expandable jail on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The county already bought the property for $75,000.
The bond election is required because the county does not have the funds on hand to build the jail and must issue general obligation bonds to obtain the funding. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
Two previous jail bond referendums failed to gain voter approval. An August 2018 bond referendum to build a $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval.
A second referendum for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million failed in August 2019.
It received 57.5% approval, failing by 100 votes.
