Ronald G. Thielen, Vice President of Westphal & Company in Dubuque, was elected as Governor of the Iowa Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) at its Annual Meeting this past month that was held at the Marriott Hotel in West Des Moines. Thielen has been with Westphal & Company since 1984 and was named Vice President in 2006. He has been an active NECA member, serving on the Dubuque Apprenticeship & Training Committee, Local #704 Fringe Benefit Trust and the Iowa Chapter’s Legislative/PAC Committee. Thielen begins his first year of a two-year term in this capacity and will represent the Iowa Chapter on the Board of Governors of NECA.
The Iowa Chapter National Electrical Contractors Association is a statewide trade association. NECA signifies, promotes, and furthers the interests of the electrical contracting industry, of all its members, and the public it serves. Membership derives from companies whose main function is electrical contracting.
