The town of St. Donatus is well-known for its Luxembourg heritage, as was settled by immigrants from that area of Germany in the early 1840s.  

But according to Renne Daubenfeld of Luxembourg, Germany, it should be noted that Bellevue and other areas of Jackson County are also rich with Luxembourg heritage.  In fact, he said that familiar local names such as Kilburg, Steines, Medinger, Kieffer, Theisen, Ambrosy, Monner and Gonner all originate from that area of Germany.