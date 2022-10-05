The town of St. Donatus is well-known for its Luxembourg heritage, as was settled by immigrants from that area of Germany in the early 1840s.
But according to Renne Daubenfeld of Luxembourg, Germany, it should be noted that Bellevue and other areas of Jackson County are also rich with Luxembourg heritage. In fact, he said that familiar local names such as Kilburg, Steines, Medinger, Kieffer, Theisen, Ambrosy, Monner and Gonner all originate from that area of Germany.
Daubenfeld, who is currently staying in Bellevue while conducting research for a new book about emigration from Luxembourg to the United States since the 1830s and 1840s, will be giving a presentation about his work on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Clinton Engines Museum in Maquoketa. The event will begin with a short video documentary entited ‘Luxemburg, USA’, followed by discussion and a question and answer session.
Daubenfeld, who has traveled here several times since 1995 to conduct research about the emigration from Luxembourg to the United States, said that he has documented around 35,000 Luxembourg families that still live in Iowa into his personal database, but he thinks that number is likely closer to 50,000.
The new book he is working on will be titled “We Have Seen it in the Gazette,” which incorporates articles from the Luxemburger Gazette, a newspaper printed in the German language that was published in Dubuque from 1871 to 1918, which was established specifically for the Luxembourg immigrant population during that time.
The Gazette’s first editor was John A. Koob, a teacher from St. Donatus, who stepped down from he role after one year and was succeeded by Nicholas Gonner. Gonner was active in the local community and was passionate about preserving Luxembourg culture.
In an effort to maintain connections between Luxembourg immigrant communities, Gonner strove to gather as much information as possible about Luxembourg immigration to the United States.
Shortly after taking over as editor of the Gazette, he issued a proclamation stating, “In order to attain a clear picture of the extent to which our fellow nationals have spread across the land, it is of the highest interest to know the story of the Luxembourger immigrant, to know the names of the pioneers who had the courage to venture into the wilderness, and to learn the number of people who live in the settlements. We, therefore, appeal to the clergy, to our newspaper sellers, and in fact to all those whose interest in Luxembourg is close at heart, to report to us any information of this kind.”
Gonner also announced his intention to write a book on Luxembourgers in the United States, and he printed lists of questions in the Gazette to gather first-hand accounts from readers. Many of these accounts were are now being used by Daubenfeld in his research.
Daubenfield said the old German newspaper ceased publication in 1918. As with many other foreign language newspapers in Iowa, World War I had led to the Gazette‘s decline. In 1914, at the beginning of the war, the newspaper published opinions in support of Germany and criticized President Woodrow Wilson for siding with England.
When the U.S. joined the war in 1917, the Gazette reversed course and expressed its support for the United States and its troops. The controversial views of the war and its continued use of the German language led to diminishing public support for the Gazette, and its final issue was published on June 27, 1918.
“I have hand-typed in over 500 pages of the old German newspaper and translated those stories to English,” explained Daubenfeld, “It has been quite fascinating and a great resource for my research.”
Daubenfeld who once worked at two American companies which were located in Germany, also served as the Mayor of Luxembourg. He is now retired and spends his time traveling back and forth conducting research and interviewing families. He has spent years and years in his mission.
As well as sitting down for an interview at the newspaper office last week, Daubenfeld sent two interesting excerpts from the old German-language newspaper translated to English to the Bellevue Herald-Leader, which are printed here. Both involved settlers from the St. Donatus.
Luxemburger Gazette Feb 6, 1885
These days Mr. John Arendt, the oldest Luxembourg settler in Plymouth Co., Iowa, paid a visit to the office. Herr Arendt moved from St. Donatus to his new home in the west when the Indians still lived there. He told us an incident which is worth knowing here and which shows that the red man is very grateful when he is treated well. It was in the winter of 1867 when a young Indian from the Sioux tribe, with his young Squaw, who was about to give birth, knocked on his door and asked for something to eat. Arendt gave some food to them. The young couple left, and later a terrible blizzard arose. As the same passed, Arendt sent his boys to round up the chased cattle, and when he learned that the young Indians were drawn in the direction in which the cattle were supposed to be, he asked the sons to take pick and shovel with them. Right, all of a sudden they saw a single Indian in the distance, walked up to him and when he saw the whites with graves and hoes, he shouted with joy and pointed to the earth. Carefully they began to shovel away the heaped snow and found the squaw with the newborn. The family was brought home as best the circumstances could. Mrs Arend looked after mother and child, the papoose was wrapped up, the woman who had recently given birth was kept with her with her husband and child, and she was allowed to do what she did. One early morning they were all gone. A few days later, about fifty redskins hurried on ponies from all sides towards the Arendt’s house, jumped from their horses and the boss called out the householder. Recommending his soul to the Creator and trembling with fear, Arendt obeyed the invitation. The red skins raised their voices when they appeared and thump, thump, thump echoed in a circle. The chief filled a long pipe, lit it, took a few puffs, and handed it to the frightened settler. He did the same, handed it to the nearest Indian for use, and so it made the rounds. Hau, Hau, Hau, it rang again, the Indians swung themselves on the ponies, as quickly as they came they disappeared across the plain and with a relieved heart Arendt watched them go. A few days later two redskins appeared again in front of the house and called Arendt out. One of them asked our compatriot in broken English if he knew what the ceremony he attended yesterday would have meant. Arendt replied that he did not understand anything about it. “You see,” said the savage, “the chief of the Sioux with his warriors smoked the calumet, the pipe of peace, with you yesterday. You saved the lives of the young squaw and the papoose and the tribesmen are grateful to you. Have no fear, nothing will happen to you, if you get into trouble, let the Sioux know, they are in Brocken Cattle and are your friends. ” And they really were, concluded Mr. Arendt, they took our boys with them on the hunt , they learned the language and by the time they left they were good friends, but we were smart enough to treat them well.
From the Luxemburger Gazette, March 1, 1904
On Thursday, February 25th at 3 AM, Nikolaus KRIER died in his home in Saint Donatus, Iowa. He was well known over the Northwest of the United States. As his life story is so tightly connected to the History of Saint Donatus, our readers will excuse us when we repeat largely the History of Saint Donatus. We are sure, that the reader will be interested and we will develop some facts that will catch their attention.
Nikolaus Krier was born, Feb 24 1826 in Koerich. He attented the Catholic school and a private school and worked at home until he was 18 years old. Then he learned the craft of shoemaking and went to Virton in Belgium, where he stayed for one year and a half. Then he went to Mareville in France and from there to Sedan and Epernay, also in France.
Upon returning to Luxembourg, he married in Beckerich and in 1853 he traveled on the steamer "Leopold I" to the United States, after a journey of 66 days. On board the ship, all the Catholics gathered every day at night to pray the rosary. The scene at the arrival at Castle Garden stayed for ever in his mind. He wrote the following to us: "I saw how an old man, when he wanted to
pay for his ticket, taking out of his pocket a bag full of coins and as he took too much time in counting that money, the agent snatched the bag and threw all the money into a drawer and gave two handfuls of silver back to the man. As the man protested, the agent threw the silver into the crowd". At that time the immigrants came by train, via Chicago (which was still small at that time), to Freeport, Illinois and from there by stagecoach to Galena. They walked (pedes apostolorum) the rest of their journey to Saint Donatus to Johann Arend and Nic Hoffmann (this family is now in Le Mars, Iowa). In Saint Donatus, Mr Krier started his job as a shoemaker.
The next year, together with C.D Hoffmann, he made a trip to Minnesota, via Lansing, Stillwater, St. Paul, Shakopee, Hastings and coming back to La Crosse, Wisconin. Both pioneers had the intention to buy good land. Indeed, they found good areas, but they did not buy anything, because there were no churches and schools! At one time they wanted to buy land in the St. Paul area at 1,25 per acre. They also had visited the St. Joseph Ridge near La Crosse.
After all this hardship, thru the wilderness, where they saw hundreds of Indians and Deer and where for five weeks they didn't change their clothes, the two wanderers came back to Saint Donatus, Iowa. Here Mr. Hoffmann bought land near Spruce Creek and Mr Krier in Saint Donatus.
Of course, Daubenfeld is also a regular visitor to the Luxembourg Heritage Society Museum near St. Donatus Catholic Church.
“I have visited your area many times, so I know some people there, namely the members of the Saint Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society and others like the Kilburgs and Theisens from St. Catherines,” said Daubenfled. “The is a strong relationship between the Luxemburgish communities in the Midwest and Luxembourg in this area.”
In fact, St. Donatus, with a population of 135, is rich with Luxembourg heritage, historic architecture and breathtaking scenery.
Daubenfeld said he can understand why people from his country settled here, as the terrain reminds him of his home country.
The town was settled by Luxembourgers over 150 years ago, and it is named after Saint Donatus of Muenstereifel, the patron saint of protection against lightning.
It is known for its status as a Luxembourger village and is populated mostly by descendants of immigrants from Luxembourg.
The current St. Donatus Church was built in 1858, but the interior was remodeled after a fire in 1907. On the right side altar is the shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, also known as Our Lady of Luxembourg (patroness of Luxembourg). Though such a statue normally would be on the left side, it was placed on the right because the parishioner who purchased the new statue after the 1907 fire sat on that side.
The first settler from Luxembourg arrived in the area in 1838 and by 1848 there was a considerable number of Luxembourg families making up St. Donatus. There are 18 original limestone buildings from the 1840s and ’50s still standing, many of them private homes. Some are partly covered in stucco, in Luxembourger style.
One of the old buildings is the 1848 Gehlen House, now a bed and breakfast inn with rooms named after cities in Luxembourg. It was formerly a post office, hotel, trading post, tavern, grocery store, gas station, doll museum and family residence.
The flags of Luxembourg, America and Iowa fly on poles next to the Gehlen House. The stone barn behind the house, now the Gehlen Barn Brewery, is believed to be the oldest barn in Iowa.
Luxembourg is a small, landlocked country bordered by Belgium, France and Germany. The country of more than 600,000 people spans about 1,000 square miles
Daubenfeld, who is interested in history and genealogy, learned that the Luxembourg government had once helped restore structures in St. Donatus in the 1980s because of their designs.
Since then, Daubenfeld has brought along groups of Luxembourgers interested in visiting St. Donatus.
“We are always happy to come here and visit, as it is an interesting place and we make new friends all the time,” he said.
