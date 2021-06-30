Kelli Theisen of Bellevue, IA and Todd Lecher of Batesville, IN announce their upcoming wedding on August 7, 2021 with a wedding mass at St. Joseph’s Church and reception at Off Shore Event Center.
Kelli is the daughter of Joseph and Lisa Theisen of Bellevue, IA. She is a 2006 Marquette Catholic graduate.
She graduated from Loras College in 2010 and Illinois College of Optometry in 2014. She currently works as an Optometrist at Medical Associates.
Todd is the son of Eugene and Patti Lecher of Batesville, IN. He is a 2004 Batesville High School graduate and graduated from Indiana University in 2011. He currently works in Compliance at DuTrac.
