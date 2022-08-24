Theisen’s Home, Farm, Auto invites nonprofits in its Iowa and Wisconsin store communities to apply for its 2022 More For Your Community grants through the end of August.
The grant program will distribute an estimated $350,000 in funds across the region served by the retailer, with at least $5,000 available to each store community. The maximum request per project application is $5,000. Organizations can apply online at dbqfoundation.org/theisens. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. August 31.
