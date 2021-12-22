Theisen’s Home, Farm and Auto announced that 10 nonprofits in Jackson County have received nearly $10,300 through the company’s 2021 More for Your Community grant program.
The Dubuque-based retailer’s More for Your Community grant program, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, supports organizations addressing the basic needs of children and families.
In total, 242 nonprofits in 24 Theisen’s store communities across Iowa and Wisconsin have received a total of more than $350,000 in awards.
Successful grant applicants demonstrated that their projects would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community.
Celebrating its twelfth year, the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program has given away more than $3 million to support local nonprofits and the people they serve. Based on estimates in nonprofit grant applications, this year’s grants are expected to impact more than 555,000 people.
“With this year’s grants of $350,000, we are simply giving back to our community and the people we serve,” said co-owner Jim Theisen. “We are so proud to support these organizations as they provide food, shelter, healthcare, safety and education to children and families in and near our store communities.”
Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto is a four-generation, family-owned business. Three generations of the Theisen family support this grant program, taking active roles in evaluating each year’s many applications. They also make annual site visits to nonprofit grantees to learn about community needs and to meet the nonprofit leaders serving children and families.
The Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The Community Foundation administers the grant program, accepting applications and making funding recommendations as part of its mission to strengthen communities and inspire giving. This year, 375 applications were received totaling nearly $1.3 million. To view a list of grantees, visit dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
“The Community Foundation is proud to provide efficient and effective grantmaking support to these generous corporate leaders as they give back to their communities,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen.
Visit theisens.com/about-theisens/we-give-back to learn more about the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program.
