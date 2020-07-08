Thea Nachtman, daughter of Cody and Allison Nachtman of Bellevue, IA celebrated her first birthday on June 24, 2020.
Thea is the granddaughter of Jackie Scheckel, Bellevue, IA, Julie and Jerry (Doc) Nachtman, St. Donatus, IA and Marty and Christina Scheckel, Long Grove, IA. She is the great-granddaughter of Darlene Rubel, Bellevue, IA, Julie Scheckel, Bellevue, IA and Kay Nachtman, St. Catherine’s.
Thea celebrated her birthday on June 27 at Grandma and Papa Nachtman’s.
