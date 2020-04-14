Every day for the past several weeks I’ve had a special appointment. Sometimes it’s in the morning, sometimes early evening, but I never miss it.
Greta, my nine-year-old niece, calls me using Facetime and reads to me.
It’s quickly turned into one of my favorite times of the day for several reasons.
First, Greta and I get to visit. We spend a minute or two of catching up on what’s happened with my dogs and cats or her two little brothers since we last spoke. We discuss the weather (she’s sheltering in Northwest Indiana) and what we both are going to eat for dinner.
It’s also an appreciated break from my daily routine of reading, writing or editing local and state coronavirus news to post on the newspaper’s website. I can turn my mind from the worries of the day – the statistics, the human toll, the economy – and think about something else.
And, to my delight, I have learned that Greta loves a good mystery as much as I do.
The first book we read was Case Closed #1: Mystery in the Mansion by Lauren Magaziner. I wasn’t familiar with this book or author, but I highly recommend it for kids between about 8 and 12. It’s the first of three in a series, and it includes brain-twisting puzzles and countless endings as you follow leads that will help Carlos, the main character, save his mom’s detective agency.
The reader gets to choose how the story will unfold. For example, you might have to decide at the end of a chapter if Carlos is going to go home and start fresh in the morning or sneak back into the mansion to find more clues. You decide whether Carlos and his friends should interview the butler or the gardener first. Your choices can lead you into some dicey situations or you can solve the case.
Not only did Greta and I laugh a lot as we navigated these twists and turns, I also found myself thinking about the story once we hung up. We’d usually end on a page that put a question to us. I liked to sleep on it. I would tell my husband about what transpired in the book and the choices that we’d made. He’d join me in pondering the next decision.
When Greta and I finished that book, we moved on to one of my all-time favorites, Nancy Drew.
This week Greta is reading me the first book in the mystery series, The Secret of the Old Clock. It’s the book that kicked off my love of reading mystery stories more than 40 years ago.
My reading time with Greta is one of those silver linings that have come out of this isolation period. Her younger brother, Logan, who just turned six also sometimes reads to me as part of his daily school assignments. Reading with them is a way to connect and learn and have fun.
Now, if you’ll excuse me. I have a mystery to solve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.