Just because you are at home practicing self-isolating doesn’t mean you can’t stay fit and have some “virtual” interaction thanks to the Scott County YMCA.
Visit https://www.scottcountyfamilyy.org/virtual-ymca/ to participate in live, virtual group exercise.
Here’s the schedule for now, but check the site for updates and additions.
Monday
8 a.m. Yoga with Becky
9:30 a.m. Family fitness with Marli and Jenn
1 p.m. Cardio up temp with Heather (video from Heather’s House)
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bodyweight (and living room items) fitness with Mary and Marli. Good for all populations, including Silver Sneakers.
11 a.m. Gymnastics with Coach Chip
Wednesday
8 a.m. Yoga with Becky and guests
10 a.m. Stretch and Strength Chair class with Marli
11 a.m. Gymnastics with Coach Chip
Thursday
10 a.m. Strength with Mary (use your own household items)
11 a.m. Gymnastics with Coach Chip
Friday
8 a.m. Yoga with Becky
9:30 a.m. Family Class: New fun with Marli and Jenn
1 p.m. Cardio up tempo with Heather
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.