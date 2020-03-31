I gave up a dream today. And I think I will be better, maybe happier, because of it. But even at the moment I realized what I needed to do and that I would appreciate it later, it did not feel all that great.
If you had asked me six months ago what my dreams were, I did not have one that stood out demanding my attention. I mostly schmuck through life like a lot of people, doing what needs to be done, trying to be kind once in a while. I try to avoid expectations of other people or situations. I thought I had learned years ago that not expecting things lowered my level of disappointment.
But I believe part of my revelation this morning was the fact that this was an actual dream, a goal, that my desire for this ‘thing’ was a much bigger part of me than I had realized. It was probably long-held, one I had carried around with me for over 40 years. So giving up was not going to be like changing my socks. Maybe it was going to be more like creating the pattern, spinning the wool, and then knitting the socks…..
I am not going to suggest that any one give up a dream. Dreams might be what keep us alive sometimes. We should probably want to have them:
- All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. Walt Disney
- Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly. Langston Hughes
- The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Eleanor Roosevelt
- Nothing happens unless first we dream. Carl Sandburg
And there are plenty more where those came from.… But who are these people? Well, Langston Hughes was an African American writer whose poems, columns, novels and plays made him a leading figure in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s. (Carl, Eleanor and Walt you can look up for yourselves. I don’t get anything done once I start researching, when I was a kid I could get lost in an encyclopedia.)
So dreams are fine, having dreams is good. What I want to say is that it is OK to let go of a dream. Especially if keeping that dream is what is keeping you from being a full person.
Maybe you are one of those whose dreams are high maintenance. Do you spend so much energy building pies in the sky that you are not seeing the cookies on your table? Are you unable to visit a neighbor in need because that neighbor is not listed on the cast of characters in your dream?
A few of the things I realized when I gave up my dream: I grieved the loss, I felt bad for myself, I might become a different person without that element of my life. And those were alright also.
In these intense days that might provide us with more time for self-examination, we should look at ourselves closely. We need to be aware of what we believe, how well our dreaming embraces our living, what chaff we can separate from the value of our humanity.
So, have dreams, have big dreams, but don’t expect others to participate. This is your dream, and yours alone. And do not shy away from giving up your dream. You will be fine. All I suggest is that you replace it with something. Walk more; write more; visit more; draw, volunteer, share, create more. You will be fine.
Mary Hayward is a community volunteer who lives in rural Maquoketa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.