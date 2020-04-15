Editor’s Note: This story was submitted by DeWitt resident Roger Harrington and written by his 11-year-old granddaughter Marley Harrington, of Eldridge. This fictional story details the life of an 18-year-old during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is published verbatim just as Marley wrote it.
“It really brings home that self-isolating and staying home is so important. And the consequences if we don’t,” Roger said.
Quarantined
By Marley Harrington
Secretly, I was dumb and snuck out of the house even though I had strict rules not to. Once I was outside I ran. My town was deserted... All the buildings had their lights out and the street was covered with old junk. I continued running but, Only a few minutes later I ran into a coughing man. He seemed to be out of breath. Before I said anything a memory popped into my head. It was about Mom warning me about people who have a dry cough... She says they have the ‘Coronavirus’? But, I still think she’s trying to spook me! “I’m so sorry Mister!” I say apologetically to the man. He stares at me a moment before smiling and then speaking.
“Why, young missy, You shouldn’t be out here..” He hesitates and then continues. “The Coronavirus ought to find you and infect you!” He coughs again but, not before I reach out and shake his hand.
“Well then Sir, Maybe you should too.” I say. But it was the last thing I said before I ran home to Mom and Dad.
Present Time...
I woke up to my mother screaming. “MILLIE ANDERSON! GET YOUR BUTT UPSTAIRS AND COME EAT!” My Mom yells down to me.
“COMING MOM!” I yelled back instead of ignoring her. She must’ve been yelling for a while to say my full name... I quickly put on some clothes and then ran for the basement stairs. I took the stairs up so I would be led to our 1 story ranch house. I ran for the table to find two pancakes. I pour some Maple Cinnamon Syrup on top of my pancakes. I know Dad just went out to get Maple Syrup yesterday... Must’ve put a little cinnamon in it. And trust me, I LOVE Maple Cinnamon Syrup! I narf down the meal while I thought about how dumb I was to sneak out that night. After I finished my pancakes, I licked my lips for the last of the Sweet and Sappy Syrup.
I heard a small slam and my head snapped up. I was cleaning off my plate when I finally realized what felt so weird: My parents aren’t at the table! I looked around for them for a few seconds before yelling at them. “MOM! DAD!” I yell. I waited a little bit and bit my lip. I walked away from my still dirty plate and walked around the house listening for them.. until I heard the muffled talking coming from their room so I went to investigate.
“Honey.. What if she has the.....” I heard my Mom say.
“She doesn't have no..... Probably just a....” My Dad replies.
“Well, She did.... And got into..... With another...... That was......” My Mom says angrily.
“Okay, Fine. We’ll get her..... Don’t be.... If your.....” My Dad chuckles a little after that conversation. I didn’t hear the whole conversation so I had lots of questions. What were they saying? And what do they want me to do?! I snapped back to reality soon enough to hear the door knob twist
and I ran for the sink where I quickly continued doing the dishes.
“Oh.. Hi honey!” My Mom says surprised when she sees me at the sink and not at the table. She shuffles her feet in place which is not like her at all. She takes a big deep breath and then speaks. “I know you snuck out... I also know you were in contact with someone who has the Coronavirus.”
I looked at her In shock. “How did you know?! And yes, I did sneakout.” I told her and then I coughed.
“Wow.. That was just a guess but now, you're in HUGE trouble.” She scolds. I coughed again and then she screamed at me to get in the car.
“WHERE ARE WE GOING?!” I cry out.
“To get you tested for the Coronavirus.” She says hauntingly. Then she adds “Oh and don’t think you're off the hook for sneaking out!” She was angry. I babbled the rest of the way there...Hoping to get off the hook and because I was terrified.
Part Two
Stay Here
We made it to the doctors around 12:40. It was packed
and I saw most of the people had masks. The spring was trying to blossom through but was failing... some of the flowers had started to bloom and the trees too! But no spring anywhere! “Mo-” I was interrupted by someone who
screamed. I snapped my head over and saw a person passed out on the ground wheezing. I wish I had brought my inhaler because then I began to wheeze a little.
“Shhh Shhh Millie Billie it’s okay....” My Mom began singing a little to me and I calmed down. I understand I’m 18 and can drive but my mom still calls me ‘Millie Billie’ and sings softly to me whenever I start to wheeze or panick.
“Thank you Mom... I’m just really scared.. And I’m sorry for sneaking out. I really wanted to see the outside world!” I murmur softly into her ear. She smiled and patted me on the head.
“Still, you're not off the hook..” She chimes softly in my ear. I frown.
“Say, Let's hope we get in before they run out tests... or they close!” My Dad chimes in. I knew he was trying to cheer up the mode but, I just looked at him and raised an eyebrow at him.
“NEXT!” We heard a booming voice yell in our direction. It was already 5:02 and sunset was starting to peak over the horizon. We were FINALLY getting in. “Why are you here today, Ma’am?” The booming voice asked. I scanned his body for a name tag and I did spot one! His name is Derek.
“My daughter... She just started having a dry cough about a week ago... We want to get her tested for the Coronavirus.” My Mom says firmly. I cough a horribly nasty cough right after she finished and sniffled some snot back into my nose after doing so. Derek shivers and gives us a motion to go in. I still heard him scream to the next person, though.
Anyways, The place was stunning.. High ceilings, nice creamy colored walls, the lighting was on the ceiling and on the walls. I never wanted to leave. “Mom, which room is for-” I was cut off because she started running and I had to scamper over to her to catch. “Mom....My......Asthma.” I pant as soon as I catch up.
“Oh hon! I’m so sorry! Where's your-. Oh right, you forgot it. But we're here at the Coronavirus testing place thingy...” Mom says confusedly and points to the room in front of us and motions for me to go in. I walk in and they begin to do the test. I hated it and coughed right after they did it. One flinched at the sound but quickly got back to work. As they continued with their business I heard one of them call out the words I never wanted to hear.
“COVID-19 POSTIVE.” He reads aloud. Then the other person doing the testing nods and walks out to my parents. “Millie Anderson? Correct?” He asks.
“Yes sir. And may I ask if you have a name I should call you by..?” I ask politely. But on the inside, I was terrified.
“Mr. L to you. Now, any other medical issues you have Mrs. Anderson?” Mr. L asks me. I realized he was kinda a down-to-business type guy.. And also a little rude.
“I have Asthma, Mr. L.” I say loud enough so that my parents know I’m giving him this information.
“Well, Mrs. Millie Anderson, We’d like you to stay here...” Mr. L says darkly. I catch my words in my throat and choke on them, and before I know it, I had fainted because I was so terrified.
Part Three
It’ll Be Okay, You Know?
I wake up startled and I’m not at my house... or Grandmas and Grandpa’s house.... Or ANY PLACE I KNEW! I started freaking out and then I started wheezing. “WHEEZING ON COT-48! BRING AN INHALER!” Someone says over the intercom... must be a security guy. I heard marching footsteps coming toward me and then I saw the men in big white suits bringing me an inhaler. I snatched the inhaler and used it right away... it helped my breathing go back to normal.
“COT-48 WELL AGAIN. I REPEAT, COT-48 WELL AGAIN!” One of the men in white suits yelled.
“Copy that Mr. Quinn.” The guy in the intercom said. After they all leave, I realize I’m in a room full of other people. I decided to try and talk to one. Next to me, a 10 year old boy was lying there, who looked terrified.
“Hey.. I’m Millie.. What's your name?” I say softly to the boy. He looks up at me and smiles big.
“My name is Smith. Nice to meet you Millie.” Smith says smiling the whole time. I started coughing terribly. Every time I coughed, I felt like my chest was going to erupt, and I was so tired I could barely move my arms..
“Let me guess, Coronavirus?” I ask Smith.
“Yea.. You too?! Wow! I’m surprised you're even in this room! You sound horrible!” Smith says. He lets out a dry cough and I realized I sounded horrible compared to him. Me and Smith talked for a while until he fell asleep, so I was
alone. After that day, me and Smith became friends and we would chat for hours and hours everyday. The scenery at the hospital was now becoming more and more familiar... I finally feel comfortable after such a long time.
About a week later, Smith was released so I was alone again. My parents weren’t allowed to come and see me which made me feel even more alone. I was watching the wind rustle the beautiful spring leaves on the trees outside. After looking out at the trees for about an hour, Nurse Allison enters the ward with her suit on. “Mrs. Anderson?” Nurse Allison calls out.
I sit up. “Yes, Nurse Allison?” She sees me and scampers over. Before she’s even close to me, I saw the worry on her face and I choke out a breath.
“Millie Anderson, I’m sorry, but I’m afraid you're still so sick you're going to have to stay here longer.” Nurse Allison chokes out. I started to cry... I’m so lonely, and I miss my parents, my friends, and my grandparents.
A few days later, I decided I wanted to prove the doctors wrong. I wanted to leave, so I made my body fight harder. I got Nurse Allison to put my fluids back on. I continued to fight for as long as I had to after that day... I kept hoping it was enough...
One Month Later... I’ve been out of the hospital for about 2 weeks now
and I’m loving EVERY single minute. I get to plant my roses, I can go swimming in our pool, and best of all, I can watch the beautiful golden sunset over the valley of trees we live by. When I was in the hospital, I was so scared I was going to die of the Coronavirus because so many people around me were dying.. But, Turns out, My life didn’t have to be cut short...I just had to fight till the very end.
The End
