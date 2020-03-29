As part of our UpBeat series of stories for people enjoy while they are homebound, here’s Part V, the final installment of a piece by local writer Dale Kilburg, a retired postal carrier who continues to work the "family farm.” He has a passion for reading and enjoys writing about the past, so it is no surprise that he has a masters degree in archeology. We will present his work to you in several parts, posting new installments daily. Enjoy!
The next morning, Friday, he resolved to bring the cow home. His sons would be home the next day, Saturday, to help him drive the cow along the creek bank to the home pasture. There was a degree of urgency, now, since heavy weather threatened once again over the weekend.
He launched into a flurry of activity. He telephoned the woodlot owner for permission to open the old iron corner gate and called another neighbor for help the next day if needed. He then packed corn in the bucket and thrust a small handsaw on top, and hiked again the old trail along the bare border of the cornfield, across the grassy stretch to the iron gate. He tugged and strained at the heavy metal panel to tear it free from the bank of thick grass and mat of weeds which stitched it to the sod beneath. He sawed off wild black cherry saplings and the thorny branches of plum brush that blocked the opening, and trampled down the weeds and grass thereabouts as best he could. He picked up his bucket and hastened breathlessly along the new route bordering fence and creek to the cow.
He deliberately slowed his action. He again fed the corn, slowly, and scratched her ears as she chewed. The bucket empty, he went for water, again, tediously searching out one of the shallow pools, maddeningly never in the same place. She drank, a little, and he made to leave, dumping the water and coaxing her forward by shaking the bucket under her nose.
But despite the blood-lusting mosquitoes and the swampy ground, the lack of good graze, the lack of sweet water, the isolating loneliness—despite everything—the cow followed him hesitantly a short distance, then returned to her makeshift bedding spot under the tree. Finally, he had to give up, in a sullen mood, despising her for her lack of trust.
He beat his slow retreat home. He had to trust now that the next day’s efforts, reinforced with the help of his sons, would win success. With little hope pinned on another planned attempt in the late afternoon, he spent the rest of the day in mindless motion—mowing grass, moving more hay—waiting for the afternoon to slowly, deliberately advance, with time in apparent slow motion like false dawn before an eagerly anticipated sunrise.
Finally, with the sun declining in the west, the old man headed out into the upper pasture, intent on driving the small cow herd down into the bottom again, to await the arrival of the prodigal when he finally succeeded herding her along the creek bank home.
He heard a shout and glanced back at the house. Two figures, waving at him,in front of a pickup truck, stood silhouetted in the still-bright summer sunlight of slowly fading day. He recognized his neighbor’s young sons who had been passing along the road, he later learned, checking fields from a pickup window as farmers are wont to do. He headed back, and then, as he crested the rise leading into the farm yard, he stopped to gaze across the corn as the figures seemed to do.
There, afar off, wading through the June-high corn, came his cow, homeward bound. She came on swiftly, resolutely, not as if escaping a menace but as if in anticipation, her bobbing white forelock visible even at this distance swiftly, effortlessly, advancing through the sea of corn, like a long-awaited New England schooner with white sails billowing, visible afar off, expertly tacking into her home port, with the sailors’ wives and kinfolk waving, breathlessly awaiting her arrival on the dock. The determined old cow had decided to engineer her own rescue.
Her quickening pace soon carried her along the cornfield fence and he hastened to open the adjoining pasture gate. She crossed through without hesitation, and trotted toward the startled cows, raising their heads at first to stare, and then approaching and circling her in welcome. Now, pausing to catch his breath, his own spirits could buoy upward in exuberant jubilation as he absorbed, relished the joyous reunion.
Perhaps all of us, he thought, perhaps all living things, no matter how old, and despite the vagaries and uncertainties of existence, possess some irrepressible spark, some leveling, guiding instinct that will, in the end, lead each of us—home.
He recalled at once the stranded Turtle and his own stranded Long-Ago.
At least he had reason to hope.
THE END
