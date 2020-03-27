Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. High 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.