As part of our UpBeat series of stories for people enjoy while they are homebound, here’s Part IV of a piece by local writer Dale Kilburg, a retired postal carrier who continues to work the "family farm.” He has a passion for reading and enjoys writing about the past, so it is no surprise that he has a masters degree in archeology. We will present his work to you in several parts, posting new installments daily. Enjoy!
HOME: Part IV (continued from Thursday, March 26 post)
As the cow stood in her reluctant haven underneath the spreading branches, the man pondered this new twist in their mutual predicament. Stepping to the high creek bank, he studied the washed, hollowed-out banks stretching in both directions to shortly disappear into sharp curves. There was no way to descend the steep bank to the water’s edge nor any foothold along the still high water.
He explored further through the weeds and saw that at one point the creek doubled back so sharply upon itself that only a narrow neck of land separated the opposing banks. The stranded cow had at some time followed the creek bank across the narrow isthmus into the cul-de-sac in which she now found herself, surrounded by bank on three sides, not able to escape because each time she followed the creek bank around, she missed this exit strip and picked up instead the opposing bank. She had been following a constantly repeating, increasingly maddening circle.
The man now surmised that the cow may have also been shut away from water for maybe a day in an ironic turn of events in which she had been surrounded by water everywhere but with nary a drop to drink. Perhaps she also was hungry. He thought he needed to quickly work his way home and return with a small pail of ear corn, to stave her rising hunger but also to entice and lead her out of her trap.
He left the cow at once and headed away from the creek due south (he hoped) through the maze of trail and weeds and brush, splashing through shallow pools of water, until he finally reached the sturdy fence line separating the gloomy twilight of the thick woods from the rows of soybeans basking in the nurturing light of summer he faced across the fence. Without crossing over, he speedily passed along the fence to the west, through the ragweeds, up a steep slope of vestigial pasture from years before, down again slightly, then up into a brushy corner where an old iron gate barred his way.
With a sinking feeling, he observed that the fence, running from the gate north to the creek bank, was also in good shape. An effective double trap had imprisoned the cow. He could imagine the creature, that first frightening night, fighting the swift force of water down the flood-gorged creek channel to the series of tortuous switchbacks in the trees where she was finally able to struggle free of the sweeping current.
But now, trapped within the tightly fenced dense woodlot she could still not break free, surrounded as she was by fence on two sides and a flooded main creek and side channel of union creek on the other two sides. In her desperate casting search for her way home she had wandered into the cul-de-sac, further imprisoning herself, then forced to stop in a baffled halt.
He ladder-stepped over the iron gate and found himself at once out of the weeds and standing, squinting in bright sunlight, separated by a short grassy stretch from the cleanly cultivated edge of a field of corn. With a shock he realized he was only three quarters of a mile from home. He paced, almost jogged, quickly along the bare ground of the field border, with a grateful breath of relief he no longer had to battle along the overgrown, sodden creek bank. He slowed, encountering and disturbing several clusters of killdeer mothers with their broods, the chicks little bits of fluff, like delicate, wind-blown fairy heads of thistledown, scampering just before him on fragile, stilt-like legs. Once home, he speedily collected a pail and shell- and ear-corn and retraced swift steps over hayfield and pasture, along cornfield edge, around bobbing killdeer hens and chicks, to the dense tract of woodland once again.
He climbed the old iron gate and followed the stout fence down through the weeds and shallow pools of water and, when he felt directly at right angles to the cow’s position he faced away from the fence to tackle the undergrowth again. There, through the trees he spotted the white city water tower with its cheerful red cardinal bird, shining in the summer light like a guiding lighthouse beacon. He marveled at its sudden apparent closeness. But when he stepped off toward it as a guide to maintain a straight gauge line to the cow, it chimerally faded and disappeared in the kaleidoscopic whirl of shading dimness of green shadow and drizzled dancing dabbles of light of the dense tree cover, the tower now a blind seer calculating distance away, measuring only farness.
At first he felt confident he walked true as he splashed heavily through the ankle-deep pools and intuitively sighted out a faint trace of trail of broken stems in the tall weeds under the trees. But he saw no footprints in the soft earth until, finally, he stumbled into the labyrinth of trails close to the cow’s haven-tree. He wound around, again, through the maze and, then, exasperated, he paralleled the creek bank as best he could until, at last, there stood the poor animal, rooted patiently to the same unmoved, unmoving, stretch of earth.
He offered her the corn. The grateful cow daintily accepted each proffered ear, and, rolling her head back in pleasure, hungrily, noisily crunched each one before gingerly grasping another. With the corn gone, he fetched water in the pail. Since he could not negotiate the steep creek bank, he sought out one of the shallow pools beyond the narrow ridge of ground separating the adjacent creek banks, filled the bucket and carefully carried it back, retracing his steps as economically as he could. The cow buried its eager muzzle into the too-quickly-emptying bucket, and he got another. He advanced along the trail slowly, widening the pathway through the weedy exit by trampling down adjoining ragweed and nettle. She drank only a half-pail this time, and he brightened to see she was not as thirsty as he feared.
He resolved to return home along the creek to avoid the labyrinthine confusion of pathways. He left the forlorn cow under her sheltering tree reluctantly but he needed to find another route back, and he found that, though weedy, the bank on the creek’s south side provided a more direct pathway. Even the dividing north-south fence line seemed easier going with its gradual slope up to the old iron gate.
Late in the afternoon he returned, slowly widening the new route along stout fence and steep-banked creek as he advanced. He brought corn again for the cow, still in place, unmoving, but now shaking her head, stamping her feet and switching her tail against the bloody insect host. The mosquitoes had seemed tolerable in the bright sunlight of morning close to the creek bank, but now, with approaching dusk they gathered forces for a nocturnal assault. He hated to leave the tormented animal but headed slowly back. He gained the first sharp turn of the creek bank westward and glanced back. The cow had followed him, part of the way, and with spirits heightened, he called to her and walked back to coax her further. She retreated at once to her old tree close to the creek bank. Disheartened, he left her alone once again.
TO BE CONTINUED...
