As part of our UpBeat series of stories for people enjoy while they are homebound, here’s Part II of a piece by local writer Dale Kilburg, a retired postal carrier who continues to work the "family farm.” He has a passion for reading and enjoys writing about the past, so it is no surprise that he has a masters degree in archeology. We will present his work to you in several parts, posting new installments daily. Enjoy!
HOME: Part II (continued from Tuesday, March 24 post)
The next morning, as early as he could, he walked across the old creek bridge to the far side of the creek and followed the creek bank down, across his fence line, across the neighbor’s bottom bean field, until he confronted a sea of water with no visible lines of demarcation, stretching unbroken to the four-lane highway bridge off in the distance with its traffic speeding, seemingly oblivious to the watery transformation of the landscape below them. He hesitated, considering what to do.
He retraced his steps to the creek bridge. He paused again to observe the still almost bank-full water level in the creek. He had still seen no sign of the cow—no tracks, no fence wires down. He decided to walk the creek bank down, as far as he could, on the side he had frantically searched the night before.
He found it tough going. The long flattened grass hung up on his water-sodden work shoes as he slogged through standing water in the low places, but he trod on in a desperate, oblivious mental fog. He crossed his fence into the corn field, now having to beat his way through nettles and musk thistles until finally he faced another fence line, another barrier. But this barrier was not the fence but a tangled luxuriant exuberance of weeds, brush and grape vines—a nature run riot, taunting him and his rapidly failing strength. He spied a large mulberry tree newly fallen into the swirling muddy creek water, the doomed tree slowly bobbing up and down like a cork, trapping debris for an instant, then losing it from a failing grasp.
He took a deep breath and crossed the fence. He fought his way through the stinging nettles and cloying entangling brush, crossing over and around flattened saplings and rotting tree trunks. Overhead, hordes of disturbed mosquitoes hovered, then descended over him like a pall. He tugged his hat farther down on his brow but he could not dampen his increasing misery. Disheartened with his slow progress, he paused on the high creek bank to observe another drowning tree. This one totally blocked the waterway, like a weir, with entangling branches, seemingly determined on a final fatal battle with its overpowering adversary. He could not see how a live cow –or a dead carcass—could pass cleanly through that web although the triumphant water, shape-shifting into a braided flow, a quantum maze, of individual channels, seemed to mock the challenge in noisy light-hearted derision.
Again he was forced to beat a leaden-hearted retreat to the creek bridge. Now he numbly, dutifully engaged all the automatic things one does when an animal is lost. He drove his old pick-up along the section-line roads, checking the bridges, scanning the sodden field bottoms, spying out all the hells-half-acre bits of brushy, uncultivated waste. At noon, he called neighbors. One of them, with cows of his own, sympathized with his plight. He suggested that the cow—poor thing!--,injured, may simply have been overwhelmed by the surge of water from the heavy rain to the south.
That afternoon the man returned to the bottom on the far side of the creek. He carefully and methodically worked across the pasture, from fence to creek bank, back and forth at a thirty degree angle, searching for the cow perhaps lying flat under the mud-laden tall grass, still unable to right itself from the flood water’s sudden, deadly force. His shoes, increasingly clogged with mud, rendered each deliberating step more and more difficult. When he reached the line fence, he worked his way back, in an exhausted daze, the same way with the same result—nothing! With a last final ebb of energy he managed to drive the roads to the west, to no avail. He had run out of places to look.
The third morning after the cow’s disappearance finally dawned. A long, sleepless night had dashed his hope of finally rescuing a beleaguered living breathing cow and instead replaced it with the grim prospect of having to retrieve a bloated cow carcass hung up on a water snag perhaps miles downstream. He again set out early, determined to walk the far, crop-side of the creek as far as he could, certainly down to the four-lane highway bridge just south of the city limits; in the cold light of day, though, he was certain now the cow had to be hung up somewhere fairly close by. Just past the bridge a neighbor stopped in his pickup, to sympathize a bit, and to offer use of a kayak. The old man declined, still trusting in his wiry old legs above all else.
The water was down now, and, after crossing the line fence, he could follow the creek along the edge of the crop ground, and, every hundred feet or so, beat a path through the thistles and nettles to the creek bank to check the water. Finally he again faced the pond that had defeated his advance that very first morning, but it was down now, the flattened, mud-bedraggled lines of soybeans at last sprawling again in the summer’s sunlight. He almost tripped over a large rounded stone lying in the ooze-water between the rows. He paused long enough to allow the mud-covered, emergent flatness to resolve itself into a middling-sized snapping turtle stranded in the dregs of pond water. For a moment he imagined its fierce yellow reptilian eyes and carrion-crow beaked mouth looking up at him in defeated submission, in supplication. He recalled the flood-water ponds of this very creek in the high waters of the early spring days of his youth, with the dorsal fins of the trapped carp appearing above the surface as the life-sustaining water, filthy though it was, slowly ebbed away around the increasingly desperate fish. He could still see himself and his father wading into the shallow water to spear with pitchforks the stranded fish, perhaps much as Native Americans had once done along this very creek in the spring.
Other memories flooded in, now, jostling for preferment. He could still feel the sweat-heat of the summer days when his father, sometimes his mother, and he and his brother fished for shiners, suckers, bullheads, the occasional carp in the snaggy brush-covered deep holes along the creek, and he could still see, sense, the fire-seared hues and leaf- smoked fragrances of frosty autumn days when he and his brother and bluetick coonhound walked the banks looking for muskrat, coon and mink sign, eager for the increasingly colder days to set traps in the icy creek water. He remembered the old commercial-fisherman friend of his father, tapping with his turtle hook for the submerged creatures ensconced in the mud and sand of their creek-bottom haven. He could see, too, his brother, shortly before he died, scarcely able to walk, stubbornly determined to load his traps onto their homemade wooden sled, preparing to labor haltingly through the light snow to the creek to do the old familiar things he loved.
The old man shuddered. They were all gone, dead, now—evaporated away like wood smoke in the first warm breezes of spring. That world had vanished utterly. He glanced down at the stranded turtle. He knew there was a time he would not have hesitated but would have grabbed the animal by the tail and toted it to the creek bank, to help it on its way. But he was old now, and tired, his strength fading away like the pond itself. He studied the turtle, now alien and foreign, and shrugged—“It’s still only just a turtle”—and walked away.
Now he trudged through the cloying, clinging primordial mud, the last vestiges of the pond’s ephemeral hold upon the earth. An old fence line, almost hidden with dank, sodden debris, like the barren blasted spine of some strange primordial serpentine leviathan, barred his way. He followed it toward the creek, then with difficulty, crossed over its slime and ooze.
The creek suddenly took on an entirely different character. The man realized with dismay that the channel now shape-shifted into a jumbled maze of tortuous switchbacks and horseshoe bends. The going, tough before, was now even tougher. From the muddy sill of the edge of the bean field he had to cross an old fence line drifted over with tangled mud-encase vines and sodden ragweed and nettles and the hidden downed branches of saplings and multiflora rose to laboriously churn a path to a sinuous creek bank that he could no longer discern until he was right on top of it. And then he could only check the stream’s course a short distance before it disappeared into a sharp switchback bend.
He knew then he had crossed over the threshold into a liminal, undisturbed landscape that he could only imperfectly recall as somehow vaguely familiar. A jet-black, orange-billed mudhen suddenly swooped up from the water’s edge, but the bird had a much longer neck than he thought it should have. A mother duck and her brood pumped their legs in unison to swim away from him like wind-blown autumn leaves suddenly borne into motion. He did not recognize the duck, brown with a tuft of feathers on the back of its head. Even his memory had grown old and tired, had distorted with age. And he dared not stop; he had to keep moving, fearful now of the danger of his motion slowly congealing into frozen nonmotion.
Wearily he worked his way back to the crop ground, to slog through the mud, and then again through the brush and weeds and mosquitoes to the high bank of the creek.
And then he heard it, or thought he heard it—a low moo! He waded through the overgrowth once more, and there, straight across the creek, on the high bank, was the cow, standing on her old but sturdy legs, directly facing him, her white forelock clotted with weed burrs adding the appearance of wrinkles to her weathered brow, standing as if patiently waiting for her rescue.
TO BE CONTINUED
