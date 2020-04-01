(In times like this, it makes each of us take time to review some of our favorite memories. This is one of mine.)
It has been said, “Dog is man’s best friend.” This was merely a statement our family had heard until one day it was proven true.
It was an extremely cold Midwestern winter day, the type of day many Iowans seriously begin to consider a move to Florida. And, if you’re a farmer, it was a day to consider a different vocation. Being on a beef farm, it was just the type of unpleasant day a cow would choose to give birth.
My farmer husband, Brian, hurried through his chores and then scanned the cattle yard for any new additions to our herd. Sure enough, cantankerous A72 was at work licking off her fresh offspring. With a wind chill well below zero, Brian knew for this calf to survive he would have to carry it into our basement and place it under the warmth of a heat lamp until it grew strong enough to withstand the elements.
He clamored over the fence and made his way towards the calf. The trick would be getting the calf away from its protective mother. As A72 turned away, Brian ran to the calf, scooped it up into his arms, and began to carry it away. The ice-covered yard slowed his pace, enough for angry mother to overtake man and baby, knocking Brian to the ground. Having experienced a cow tackle before, Brian lay still as Mama snorted around his body.
“Now what?” thought Brian. “How long?” he wondered.
It was at that point of wondering Babe, our black lab, streaked across the yard towards Mama Cow. Babe began to nip and bark at A72 until the annoyed mother became distracted. She had had enough! Babe ran in a direction away from Brian with Mama hot on her trail. Brian jumped up, gathered the calf in his arms, and scrambled over the fence to safety. It wasn’t long, and Babe quickly arrived at his side – farmer and best friend safe from the onslaught.
Some might say this was a mere coincidence--mischievous dog playing with a cow. Some might say Babe was merely in the right place for Brian at the right time. All I know is after this, whenever I entered the cattle yard, I was glad to see Babe by the fence observing the herd, serving as a guardian watchdog for us all.
