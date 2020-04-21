While schools are closed, kids can learn about Iowa’s wildlife and history on Tuesdays and Thursdays by tuning into Talk of Iowa on Iowa Public Radio.
Listen live from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays online at iowapublicradio.org
The episodes are fun and educational for learners of all ages.
Every Tuesday wildlife biologist Jim Pease and others teach about Iowa’s wild creatures and wild places.
Each Thursday the focus is on Iowa History with Iowa historians.
During the live broadcast of Talk of Iowa, listeners of all ages are welcome to call to ask questions and share their observations at 1-866-780-9100.
The recorded episodes of each show are posted online with three vocabulary words, photos and three discussion questions. Visit iowapublicradio.org/term/talk-iowa-kids
I you have a topic you’d like to learn about, email talkofiowa@iowapublicradio.org.
