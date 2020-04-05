Eastern Iowa Farmer Spring 2020

Check out The Eastern Iowa Farmer online to read more about the people who make up the local agriculture community. 

Want to read about your friends and neighbors involved in farming? Check out eifarmer.com to read any of the past nine issues of The Eastern Iowa Farmer. Each magazine includes news and feature stories covering everything from soil health initiatives to our local roots and from recipes to pictures of life on the farm. We invite you to enjoy the stories about our vital agriculture community. Check out eifarmer.com.  

Tags