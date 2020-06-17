The community’s trees are important, and many that have been taken down due to the Emerald Ash Borer are currently being replaced.
About five more trees (that are not ash) on the north end of Riverview Park will come down that are dead and deceased. The goal is to plant more diversified trees suitable for the park in both the north and south areas of the park.
The efforts over the next three to five years will have a lasting imprint for the next 30 to 50 years.
Year to date, Nearly 200 trees were taken down and removed, City and private, due to the emerald ash borer. The City recently sent out another 50 letters informing citizens of ash trees still existing in their yard. The City would like to thank those property owners for being responsible and taking on the financial burden to have their dead and diseased trees removed. Dead trees can pose serious harm and at the property owner’s expense should they fall on a pedestrian or vehicle along with falling on power lines and causing power outages.
The Tree Board Commission volunteers Don Cummings, Bill Sieverding, and Warren Crouch continue to work hard and volunteer their time to help identify ash trees and other dead trees in the city limits along with being a valuable resource to homeowners. They have walked and driven the whole town a handful of times to locate and identify all public and private ash trees, making observations from the sidewalk and street.
The Tree Board continues to hear many compliments from arborists and tree nursey owners regarding the City and property owners efforts in being proactive and taking EAB serious. Many towns and property owners are not aware of the issue, have no plan, and have not taken any action to stay ahead of the game.
Under Chapter 6-13-9 of the City Code, the following is stated for Private Tree Maintenance:
The City shall have the right to cause the removal of any dead or diseased tree(s) on private property within the City when such tree(s) constitute a hazard to life and property or harbor insects or disease which constitute a potential threat to other trees or property within the City.
The City shall notify in writing the owners of such trees. Removal shall be done by said owners at their own expense within sixty (60) days after the date of service notice.
In the event of failure of owners to comply with such provisions, the City shall have the authority to remove such tree(s) and receive full reimbursement from the property owner or charge such expense on the owner’s property tax notice.
Call City Hall at 872-4456 to arrange a meeting with a Tree Board Commissioner. If you have questions about a possible dead or diseased tree, what type of tree to plant, tree care, etc they can help you.
The City also has a new tree guide brochure available for citizens as we are encouraging tree variety. (Part of that brochure, showing the kinds of trees already planted, are pcitured on this page with a number key). This brochure identifies ten different trees along with providing some reminders when planting.
The City has seen an increase in the popular Autumn Blaze Maple tree and hopes the new tree brochure will help show property owners other attractive and appealing tree varieties.
The Bellevue Municipal Utilities also has a tree rebate program for newly planted trees that provide energy efficiently, reimbursement of 50 percent or up to a maximum of $200 per year.
