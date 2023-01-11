Kenny Kilburg’s now locally famous 1924 Ford Model T pickup truck, which was purchased in Bellevue by his father Dominic Kilburg nearly a century ago, has been a great conversation piece for local folks in recent months.
Kilburg recently came across an old photo of the truck from decades ago. In the photo is Kenny and Vince Kilburg in the cab of the truck, along with Loren, Jack, Jerry, John, Lloyd Kilburg in the truck bed.
