Kenny Kilburg brought a unique piece of family history back to Bellevue recently.
It is a 1924 Ford Model T pickup truck, which was purchased right here in Bellevue by his father Dominic Kilburg nearly a century ago.
Kilburg, who is now 88, remembers the old truck well when he was a young boy. But, in 1965, his father sold the Ford to a man in Nebraska. Kenny kept in touch with the family in Nebraska and recently he and the owner agreed on a price and Kilburg bought the truck and brought in back home.
“It’s a sentimental thing, I guess,” said Kilburg. “We got her home and just got it running the other day. It’s all registered and everything now, and we may run it in the Heritage Days Parade – at least in 2024, when it is 100 years old.
The 1924 Kilburg truck is basically based on the Ford Model T, but with a longer wheelbase, and a heavier frame and rear axle, giving it a rating of one ton.
“I remember it from when I was a kid, cause we used to play around in it. The cab was originally black, but my brothers painted it green. They must have thought it was a John Deere or something,” joked Kilburg.
Some unique features about the old vehicle include the back tires, which are made of solid hard rubber which do not hold air. There is also a fancy thermometer gauge on the top of the radiator to let the driver know how hot the coolant inside is.
While the frame is steel, the cab and wheels are made of wood, most likely maple. The gas tank is also located right underneath the driver’s seat.
There is a hand-clutch inside, with 6 different speeds going forward and three different speeds to go in reverse, as this model was made to be a commercial truck for farming, deliveries and industrial. work.
A look at the 1924 issues of the Bellevue Herald revealed an ad for the exact same Model T Commercial Truck, at a cost of only $490 new. Farley Motor Company, the Ford dealership in Bellevue ad the time, also ran advertisements each week, and it is assumed that this is where Kilburg’s father purchased it.
The Ford Model TT is a truck made by Ford. It was based on the Ford Model T, but with a longer wheelbase, and a heavier frame and axle.
When the first three units were produced in 1917, the Model TT was sold as a chassis with the buyer supplying a body. The price was $600. Starting in 1924, the truck was available with a factory-produced body. By 1926 the price had dropped to $325. In 1925, a hand-operated windshield wiper was added.
In his World Encyclopedia of Military Vehicles, author Pat Ware writes that: "During World War I, the Model T was .. standardized in the "light" class. The first truck, using a long-wheelbase chassis designated Model TT, was launched in 1917. Although Ford .. was a pacifist, he was .. happy to supply the US Army with more than 12,000 of these vehicles... and: "There was no civilian production of the Model Ts between 1917 and 1918."
Further on, Ware writes: "The Model T was widely used by the US and British armies during World War I as a staff car, ambulance, van and cargo truck, even as an artillery tractor, for which application the truck was fitted with twinned rear tyres."
Many remained in service into the 1930s.
