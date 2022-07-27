Kenny Kilburg

Kenny Kilburg stands by the original 1924 Model T pickup truck that was purchased by his father, Dominic Kilberg, nearly 100 years ago.

Kenny Kilburg brought a unique piece of family history back to Bellevue recently.

It is a 1924 Ford Model T pickup truck, which was purchased right here in Bellevue by his father Dominic Kilburg nearly a century ago.